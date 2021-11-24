Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $74.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

