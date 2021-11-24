GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.03.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

