Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $413.51 million, a P/E ratio of 143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

