E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

EOAN stock opened at €10.63 ($12.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.60. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

