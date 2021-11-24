First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.