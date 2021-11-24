Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SACH stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

