Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.06

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and traded as high as $44.32. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 2,002 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.