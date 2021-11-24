BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.38, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

