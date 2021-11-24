Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

