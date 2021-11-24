Jefferies Financial Group Raises Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target to $140.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.75 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Kuaishou Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuaishou Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

