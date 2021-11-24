Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1,994 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $417.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 26.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

