Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.80.

GOTU opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -1.25.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $157,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $8,408,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $109,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.