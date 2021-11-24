GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.43

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.43 and traded as low as C$44.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.91, with a volume of 36,813 shares changing hands.

GDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

