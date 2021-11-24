Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.69

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 360005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Get Itron alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.