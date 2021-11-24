Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.