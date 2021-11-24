Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.86.

TSE MX opened at C$55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.93. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$65.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.7796306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

