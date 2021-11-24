Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE BTE opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.68. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.6665185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.