Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.01.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$17.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. The stock has a market cap of C$19.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9194265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

