Teradyne (TSE:TER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.25 target price on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

