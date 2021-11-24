Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €64.70 ($73.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1 year high of €67.14 ($76.30).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

