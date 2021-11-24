Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €64.70 ($73.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1 year high of €67.14 ($76.30).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.