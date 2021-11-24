Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.59). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

