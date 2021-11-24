C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

