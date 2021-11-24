Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

