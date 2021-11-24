Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

FSNUY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

