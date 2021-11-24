Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.
FL opened at $51.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
