Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

FL opened at $51.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

