Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.12. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 60,141 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

