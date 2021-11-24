7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,419,007 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

