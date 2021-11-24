FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 147.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
