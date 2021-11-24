Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.