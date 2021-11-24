Short Interest in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Increases By 18.5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $466.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

