Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

