QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $871.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

