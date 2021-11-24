Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

