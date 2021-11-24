Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Appreciate Group (LON:APP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 66 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of APP opened at GBX 23.80 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.32. The company has a market capitalization of £44.35 million and a P/E ratio of 50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Appreciate Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

