DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10. DaVita has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.