Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Aegis

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective raised by Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of FRG opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

