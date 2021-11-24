Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In third-quarter 2021, it recorded a fall in revenues and higher costs. Persistently increasing expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting the company’s bottom line. Lower interest rates remain a concern and might hamper top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite), its low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues, and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue aiding financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will further strengthen its position in the online brokerage space.”

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092,342 shares of company stock worth $75,575,362. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

