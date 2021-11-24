Brokers Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

