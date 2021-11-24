NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 23.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

