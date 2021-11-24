W. R. Berkley Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE WRB opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

