Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.17 million and a PE ratio of 101.46. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.20.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

