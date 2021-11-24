Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

LON SRP opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.28. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.