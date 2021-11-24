Critical Survey: iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 451.80%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.91%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHuman and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.09 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -43.00 Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.63 $48.56 million $1.74 3.90

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats iHuman on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

