$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

