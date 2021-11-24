Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.68

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.68 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.86). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 491,654 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.68. The stock has a market cap of £233.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

