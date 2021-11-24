Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,672 ($47.97) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,571.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,839.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

