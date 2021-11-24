Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Shares of HRTH stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.73. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.