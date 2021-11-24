Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Dollar General by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5,002.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $3,975,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

