$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.90. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

