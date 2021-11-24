$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

